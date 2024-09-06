ADVERTISEMENT

HUL sets up panel on future of ice cream vertical

Published - September 06, 2024 09:17 pm IST - MUMBAI

Lalatendu Mishra
Lalatendu Mishra

The Board of Hindustan Unilever Ltd. (HUL), met on Friday to discuss the future of its ice cream business and decided to constitute a committee of its Independent Directors. This committee will evaluate the business in detail and recommend to the Board the best way forward, bearing all stakeholders’ interest in mind.

This follows an announcement by Unilever PLC, earlier this year, about its intention to separate its global ice cream business across jurisdictions.

“After due consideration, based on the recommendation of the Independent Committee, the matter will be placed for final consideration of the Audit Committee and the Board at their respective meetings to be scheduled in due course,” HUL said in a statement. 

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

food

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US