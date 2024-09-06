HUL sets up panel on future of ice cream vertical

The Board of Hindustan Unilever Ltd. (HUL), met on Friday to discuss the future of its ice cream business and decided to constitute a committee of its Independent Directors. This committee will evaluate the business in detail and recommend to the Board the best way forward, bearing all stakeholders’ interest in mind.

This follows an announcement by Unilever PLC, earlier this year, about its intention to separate its global ice cream business across jurisdictions.

“After due consideration, based on the recommendation of the Independent Committee, the matter will be placed for final consideration of the Audit Committee and the Board at their respective meetings to be scheduled in due course,” HUL said in a statement.