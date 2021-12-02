HUL says it has become coal-free

Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) said it has eliminated coal usage across its operations replacing it with green alternatives such as biomass and biodiesel.

To facilitate this, the company has collaborated with biomass suppliers and local farmers, to ensure sustainable supply of green fuel and made the necessary changes for the renewable transition in its coal-fired boilers, it said.

“The shift from coal to renewable energy sources has also resulted into savings for the company,” the company said.

For example, one of HUL’s largest Home Care plants, found solutions to eliminate coal usage which has helped achieve ₹3.5 crore in fuel savings whilst reducing 4 million kgs of CO2 emissions and increasing fuel efficiency as well, it said.

Sanjiv Mehta, Chairman and Managing Director, HUL said, “This is a milestone achievement in our Compass journey and our commitment towards achieving zero emissions in our operations by 2030. As a company, we have always strived to be people and planet positive and firmly believe that responsible business is the only way forward.”

The journey towards zero coal had started over five years ago with Unilever committing to eliminate coal across its manufacturing operations by 2020.