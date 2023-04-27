HUL Q4 net profit rises 10% to ₹2,552 crore, declares ₹22 final dividend

April 27, 2023 09:29 pm | Updated 09:29 pm IST - MUMBAI

Hindustan Unilever Ltd. reported standalone fourth quarter net profit grew 10% year-on-year (YoY) to ₹2,552 crore. Revenue from sale of products rose to ₹14,638 crore from ₹13,190 crore.

For the financial year revenue from sale of products grew 16% to ₹58,154 crore with underlying volume growth of 5%.

Net profit for FY23 rose 13% y-o-y to ₹9,962 crore.

“Growth was significantly ahead of the market leading to handsome market share gains. EBITDA margin remained healthy at 23.4% despite the unprecedented inflation during the year,” the company said.

The board has recommended a final dividend of ₹22 per share on each equity share of ₹ 1 each.

Together with interim dividend of ₹17 per share, the total dividend for the year amounts to ₹39 per share.

Home Care segment of the company delivered 19% revenue growth while Beauty & Personal Care grew 10% with broad-based performance across categories. Foods & Refreshment grew 3% led by Foods, Coffee and Health Food Drinks (HFD).

Sanjiv Mehta, CEO and Managing Director said, ‘In challenging circumstances of geopolitical uncertainties, high commodity inflation and tepid market growths, I am pleased that we have delivered yet another year of strong and resilient performance.”

“We have added ₹8,000 crore to our topline in this fiscal with volume growth in mid-single digits despite decline in FMCG market volumes. We continue to make steady progress in future-proofing our business through portfolio transformation and building distinctive capabilities,” he said.

“Looking forward, the near-term operating environment is likely to remain volatile. With inflation easing due to lapping of high base and sequential softening in a few commodities, price and volume growths will rebalance,” he added.

“Market volumes will recover gradually as consumption habits readjust. We remain focused on managing our business with agility and growing our consumer franchise whilst maintaining margins in a healthy range. We stay confident of the medium to long term potential of Indian FMCG sector,” he further said.