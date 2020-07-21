HUL Q1 profit rises 7% to ₹1,881 cr.

FMCG major Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) reported a 7% rise in first quarter net profit to ₹1,881 crore compared with the ₹1,755 crore in the year-earlier period despite lockdown-related disruptions. Total income rose 4.46% to ₹10,716 crore.

Sanjiv Mehta, CMD, HUL, said the performance during the quarter had been resilient and reflective of the intrinsic strength of the company’s portfolio, agility in operations, excellence in execution and its strong balance sheet.

“While constraints continue due to restrictions in several parts of the country and the near-term demand outlook remains uncertain, we remain well positioned to drive competitive, profitable and responsible growth,” M.r Mehta said.

Domestic consumer growth (excluding impact of the merger with GSK CH India) stood at a negative 7% while heath, hygiene and nutrition, that constitutes 80% of HUL’s portfolio delivered a healthy, mid-single digit growth. The company’s food and refreshment business delivered a strong performance with a double-digit growth. HUL said the negative impact of adverse mix and higher COVID-19 related costs were managed by savings and unlocking synergies of GSK-CH merger. The board approved a special dividend of ₹9.50 per shareof face value of ₹1 each resulting in a total dividend payout out of ₹2,232 crore.

Kaustubh Pawaskar, AVP- research, Sharekhan by BNP Paribas, said HUL‘s performance was better than expected.

“About 80% of the business registered a growth of 6%. With capacity utilisation and distribution returning to normalcy, steady performance [is expected] from Q2, FY21. Higher demand from rural markets and sustained strong demand for essentials are near term growth drivers for HUL,” he said.