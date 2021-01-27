HUL net climbs 19% to ₹1,921 cr., sales rise 21%

‘Growth across categories spurs profits’

Hindustan Unilever Ltd. (HUL) reported standalone third-quarter net profit rose 19% to ₹1,921 crore, from ₹1,616 crore in the year-earlier period on broad-based growth across categories.

“We have significantly dialled up investments behind our portfolio and in building future-fit capabilities,” the consumer goods maker said in a regulatory filing. “Net revenue management and savings agenda has enabled us to drive a healthy bottom line.”

Sales income increased 21% to ₹11,682 crore, from ₹9,696 crore in the same period last year.

‘Market development’

“Our consumer relevant innovations, market development and execution excellence have enabled us to drive broad-based growth across our categories in the December quarter,” said CMD Sanjiv Mehta.

HUL said its Domestic Consumer segment (excluding the impact of the merger of GSK CH and acquisition of ‘VWash’) grew at 7%.