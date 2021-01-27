HUL net climbs 19% to ₹1,921 cr., sales rise 21%

Hindustan Unilever Ltd. (HUL) reported standalone third-quarter net profit rose 19% to ₹1,921 crore, from ₹1,616 crore in the year-earlier period on broad-based growth across categories.
“We have significantly dialled up investments behind our portfolio and in building future-fit capabilities,” the consumer goods maker said in a regulatory filing. “Net revenue management and savings agenda has enabled us to drive a healthy bottom line.”
Sales income increased 21% to ₹11,682 crore, from ₹9,696 crore in the same period last year.
‘Market development’
“Our consumer relevant innovations, market development and execution excellence have enabled us to drive broad-based growth across our categories in the December quarter,” said CMD Sanjiv Mehta.
HUL said its Domestic Consumer segment (excluding the impact of the merger of GSK CH and acquisition of ‘VWash’) grew at 7%.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath