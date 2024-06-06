ADVERTISEMENT

HUL names Arun Neelakantan as ED, Customer Development

Published - June 06, 2024 09:44 pm IST - MUMBAI

The Hindu Bureau

Hindustan Unilever Ltd. (HUL) on Thursday announced that Arun Neelakantan (43), Chief Digital Officer, HUL, would be appointed as Executive Director, Customer Development, HUL effective July 1, 2024.

ADVERTISEMENT

He will be taking over from Kedar Lele, who will be pursuing an external opportunity.

Mr. Neelakantan started his career with HUL as Key Account Manager in Modern Trade in 2006 after completing his Bachelor’s Degree from IIT Madras, Master’s from Penn State University, followed by an MBA from Indian School of Business (ISB). 

Rohit Jawa, CEO and Managing Director, HUL said, “Arun has a proven track record in various roles across the organisation. With his deep understanding of the customer development landscape in the country, coupled with his knowledge of channels of the future and expertise in data and technology, I am sure he will help take HUL Customer Development and Sales to greater heights.”

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US