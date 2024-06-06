HUL names Arun Neelakantan as ED, Customer Development

Hindustan Unilever Ltd. (HUL) on Thursday announced that Arun Neelakantan (43), Chief Digital Officer, HUL, would be appointed as Executive Director, Customer Development, HUL effective July 1, 2024.

He will be taking over from Kedar Lele, who will be pursuing an external opportunity.

Mr. Neelakantan started his career with HUL as Key Account Manager in Modern Trade in 2006 after completing his Bachelor’s Degree from IIT Madras, Master’s from Penn State University, followed by an MBA from Indian School of Business (ISB).

Rohit Jawa, CEO and Managing Director, HUL said, “Arun has a proven track record in various roles across the organisation. With his deep understanding of the customer development landscape in the country, coupled with his knowledge of channels of the future and expertise in data and technology, I am sure he will help take HUL Customer Development and Sales to greater heights.”