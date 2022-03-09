HUL makes two key appointments
Hindustan Unilever Ltd. (HUL) has announced the appointment of Madhusudhan Rao as executive director, Beauty & Wellbeing and Personal Care, and Deepak Subramanian, as executive director, Home Care. Mr. Rao, currently EVP, Home & Hygiene, will take over from Priya Nair, who will move into her new global role as Beauty & Wellbeing, chief marketing officer.
Mr. Subramanian, currently vice-president, Home Care, South-East Asia/ANZ (SEAA) & global head, Fabric Enhancers, will take over from Prabha Narasimhan, who has decided to leave the company to pursue an external opportunity.
Related Topics
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.