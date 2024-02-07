HUL announces key management changes

February 07, 2024 08:18 pm | Updated 08:18 pm IST - MUMBAI

Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL), on Wednesday announced key changes and appointment to its management committee. Accordingly, Shiva Krishnamurthy (49) will join the HUL management committee as executive director, Foods and Refreshment. Srinandan Sundaram, currently executive director, Foods and Refreshment, will take over as the Executive Director, Homecare. Deepak Subramanian, executive director, Homecare, will be moving on to a new role overseas. The changes will be effective April 1, 2024.

