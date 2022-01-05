Business

Hughes, Bharti form JV for VSAT services

Hughes Communication India Private Limited (HCIPL) and Bharti Airtel announced the formation of a joint venture to provide satellite broadband services in India.

“Operational as HCIPL, the entity combines the Very Small Aperture Terminal (VSAT) businesses of both companies to offer flexible and scalable enterprise networking solutions using satellite connectivity for primary transport, back-up and hybrid implementation,” the companies said in a joint statement.

Both the companies added in the statement that the agreement, first announced in May 2019, had received all statutory approvals and the joint venture had been formed.


