ADVERTISEMENT

Huge subsidies by some developed nations on green hydrogen distorting trade: Minister

January 05, 2023 07:39 pm | Updated 07:39 pm IST - New Delhi

As one of the world's biggest greenhouse gas emitters, India is betting on green hydrogen to help cut its emissions, and enable it to reach its target of achieving net-zero carbon emissions by 2070

Reuters

Mr. Singh said that the big subsidies were a challenge for the industry in India as it aims to emerge as the most cost-competitive source of green hydrogen in the world. | Photo Credit: Altaf Qadri

India believes huge subsidies announced by some developed countries for their green hydrogen sector can distort trade and is in violation of World Trade Organization (WTO) norms, Power Minister R.K. Singh said on Thursday.

Speaking at a press conference, Mr. Singh said that the big subsidies were a challenge for the industry in India as it aims to emerge as the most cost-competitive source of green hydrogen in the world.

As one of the world's biggest greenhouse gas emitters, India is betting on green hydrogen to help cut its emissions, and enable it to reach its target of achieving net-zero carbon emissions by 2070.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

"The only challenge I face, which our industry faces, is huge subsidies announced by some developed countries on manufacturing green hydrogen," Mr. Singh said.

"We believe that to be a trade distorting step, which I think is actionable under the WTO rules."

His comments came a day after the Indian government approved a ₹174.9 billion incentive plan to promote green hydrogen.

Speaking about Thursday's announcement, Mr. Singh said that the country would not impose any green hydrogen consumption obligations on the industry.

"The obligation was necessary when grey hydrogen was cheaper than green hydrogen. Today, because of the huge rise in petroleum prices and natural gas prices, grey hydrogen is more expensive than green hydrogen, so now it makes common sense to replace grey hydrogen with green hydrogen," he said.

Hydrogen is made by splitting water through the process of electrolysis, and can be used as a fuel. When electrolysers, the devices that facilitate this process, are powered using renewable energy, the end product is called green hydrogen.

In comparison, grey hydrogen is made using fossil fuels, and is currently consumed by fertilizer, refining, and iron and steel units.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US