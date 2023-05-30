ADVERTISEMENT

‘HTM bond sales to hurt banks, but not as badly as in U.S.’ 

May 30, 2023 08:27 pm | Updated 08:27 pm IST - NEW DELHI 

Moody’s says lenders across Asia including in India could face large losses due to monetary tightening on HTM portfolios; slower and lesser interest rate increases in region, however, may help curb losses

The Hindu Bureau

Banks in countries such as India, where lenders hold a significant chunk of government securities till maturity, could face large losses owing to tightening monetary policy, but the lesser extent of interest rate increases in the Asia-Pacific region may help curb such losses, Moody’s Investors Service said in a report on Tuesday. 

“In Bangladesh, China, India, Mongolia, the Philippines, and Taiwan, banks hold sizable volumes of HTM (held to maturity) securities. They are carried at amortisation costs, without reflecting their current market values, unless a bank decides to sell them,” the credit rating firm said. 

Such securities’ sales could lead to “a large loss if their current market values are substantially lower than their acquisition costs”, Moody’s cautioned, but noted it did not expect losses to be “significant because increases in interest rates… have been less significant and less rapid than to those in the U.S.”. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Noting that most HTM security holdings at banks in these countries’ were of domestic government securities that banks can use for repos with central banks, the rating agency said these banks generally had substantial buffers against risks from sudden shifts in investor sentiment, with liquid assets exceeding market borrowings in most banking systems. 

“We also expect central banks in Asia-Pacific to continue to be proactive in providing liquidity for banks to prevent near-term liquidity stress that can result from a sudden change in economic conditions,” it noted. 

“Banks globally are facing a tightening of liquidity amid tighter monetary policy, outflows of excess liquidity built up during the coronavirus pandemic into more profitable investments and increased risk aversion among investors because of stress in the U.S. banking sector,” the global rating major said in a note on banks in the Asia-Pacific titled ‘Impact of liquidity tightening will be limited as stable deposits underpin funding’. 

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US