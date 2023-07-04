HSBC starts global private banking in India

July 04, 2023 09:46 pm | Updated 09:59 pm IST - MUMBAI

HSBC has started its global private banking business in India to serve high-net-worth and ultra-high-net-worth professionals, entrepreneurs and their families.

“The new business aimed at clients with investable assets of more than $2 million,” HSBC said in a statement.

The private banking business will offer a broad range of tailored solutions and bespoke services including investment products and propositions like mutual funds, bonds, portfolio management services, insurance and access to structured products, alternative investments and direct equity execution platform, it said.