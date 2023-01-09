ADVERTISEMENT

HSBC MF unveils new fund offering

January 09, 2023 09:11 pm | Updated 09:11 pm IST - Mumbai

The Hindu Bureau

HSBC Mutual Fund has introduced HSBC Multi Cap Fund, an open-ended equity scheme investing across large-, mid- and small-cap stocks.

The scheme will open on January 10 and close on January 24.

The fund aims at providing long-term wealth creation by investing in equity and equity-related securities across market capitalisation.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The fund will have minimum weightage to large-, mid- and small-caps (minimum of 25% in each) and flexible allocation of balance of up to 25% to equity or debt securities and money market instruments. Given this structure, the fund has the potential to offer effective diversification, the company said.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US