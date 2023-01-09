HamberMenu
HSBC MF unveils new fund offering

January 09, 2023 09:11 pm | Updated 09:11 pm IST - Mumbai

The Hindu Bureau

HSBC Mutual Fund has introduced HSBC Multi Cap Fund, an open-ended equity scheme investing across large-, mid- and small-cap stocks.

The scheme will open on January 10 and close on January 24.

The fund aims at providing long-term wealth creation by investing in equity and equity-related securities across market capitalisation.

The fund will have minimum weightage to large-, mid- and small-caps (minimum of 25% in each) and flexible allocation of balance of up to 25% to equity or debt securities and money market instruments. Given this structure, the fund has the potential to offer effective diversification, the company said.

