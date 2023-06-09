HamberMenu
HSBC India, Tata Motors in tie up for financing of EVs for corporate employees

People holding a salaried account with HSBC India can apply for loan to purchase an EV of their choice from Tata Motors’ EV portfolio 

June 09, 2023 10:01 pm | Updated 10:01 pm IST - MUMBA

The Hindu Bureau
HSBC India’s salaried accountholders will be able to apply for a loan with zero down payment, no hypothecation, low processing fee and no documentation charges, among others. 

HSBC India has announced that it has tied up with Tata Motors for a corporate employee financing solution to accelerate the adoption of Electric Vehicles (EVs). 

As per the tie up, people holding a salaried account with HSBC India can apply for loan to purchase an EV of their choice from Tata Motors’ EV portfolio. They will be able to apply for a loan with zero down payment, no hypothecation, low processing fee and no documentation charges, amongst others. 

Shailesh Chandra, MD, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles and Tata Passenger Electric Mobility said, “Our new age vehicles offer customers with the choice to select the EV that best meets their purpose. This partnering with HSBC India will further expand the appeal and reach of customers preferring to Go.ev”

Hitendra Dave, CEO, HSBC India, said, “Our partnership with Tata Motors, India’s leading EV maker, will help leverage the synergies of vision and help drive a sustainable transition towards a net-zero economy.”

