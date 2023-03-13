ADVERTISEMENT

HSBC acquires British arm of stricken Silicon Valley Bank

March 13, 2023 01:18 pm | Updated 01:18 pm IST - LONDON

The move comes after U.S. authorities moved to shore up deposits and stem any wider fallout from the sudden collapse of its parent, tech start-up lender Silicon Valley Bank

Reuters

SVB (Silicon Valley Bank) logo is seen through broken glass in this illustration taken March 10, 2023. Image for representation purpose only. | Photo Credit: Reuters

HSBC said on March 13 it is acquiring the U.K. subsidiary of stricken Silicon Valley Bank for £1, rescuing a key lender for technology start-ups in Britain.

"This acquisition makes excellent strategic sense for our business in the UK," HSBC CEO Noel Quinn said in a statement.

The move comes after U.S. authorities moved to shore up deposits and stem any wider fallout from the sudden collapse of its parent, tech start-up lender Silicon Valley Bank.

ALSO READ
Silicon Valley Bank depositors will have access to their money starting Monday: Treasury Secretary

After the announcement was made, the Bank of England said Britain's banking system was sound.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

"No other U.K. banks are directly, materially affected by these actions, or by the resolution of SVBUK’s U.S. parent bank. The wider U.K. banking system remains safe, sound, and well capitalised."

SVB U.K. is ringfenced from the U.S. group, and HSBC said the assets and liabilities of the parent company were excluded from the transaction.

The deal brings to an end frantic talks between the government, regulators, and prospective buyers for the U.K. business over the weekend.

As of March 10, Silicon Valley Bank U.K. Limited had loans of around £5.5 billion and deposits of around £6.7 billion, HSBC said.

SVB U.K.'s tangible equity is expected to be around £1.4 billion, HSBC said.

The transaction completes immediately, the bank added.

Unlike the United States, Britain has not announced broader liquidity measures for the banking system.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US