HPCL turns ₹5,826.96 crore profit in Q2 

November 06, 2023 09:36 pm | Updated 09:36 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

State-owned refiner and oil marketeer Hindustan Petroleum Corporation (HPCL) turned ₹5,826.96 crore consolidated net profit in the September quarter.

The company had reported ₹2,475.69 crore net loss in the year-earlier period. The net profit came on a decline in total income to ₹1,03,010.71 crore (₹1,14,497.65 crore). Average gross of export duty (GRM) for the second quarter was $13.33 per barrel as against $8.41 per barrel in the corresponding period of previous fiscal.

Crude thruput of HPCL refineries at 5.75 million tonnes, operating at 111.6% during the quarter, was an increase of 28% from 4.49 MT in the year-earlier period. This was highest ever quarterly crude thru-put HPCL said. In the domestic market, HPCL registered sales volume of 10.08 MT (9.87 MT) during the quarter.

