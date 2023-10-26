HPCL ties up with Chevron to introduce Caltex brand lubricants in India

October 26, 2023 09:19 pm | Updated 09:19 pm IST - MUMBAI

Public sector oil company Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd. (HPCL) and Chevron Brands International LLC, a subsidiary of Chevron Corporation, have entered into a long-term agreement encompassing the licensing, production, distribution, and marketing of Chevron’s lubricant products under the Caltex brand, including Chevron’s proprietary Havoline and Delo branded lubricant products in India.

Addressing a press conference in Mumbai, Danielle Lincoln, VP of Chevron International Products said, “HPCL is a market leader in India, and together we plan to build on the strength of the Caltex brand and our premium product portfolio.”

HPCL’s manufacturing facility at Silvassa, spread over 17.5 acres, will manufacture the premium range of Caltex lubricants. The plant has the capacity to produce 75 TKLPA of lubricating oils.

Amit Garg, Director, Marketing, HPCL said, “The collaboration between HPCL and Chevron, leveraging HP Lubricants’ market leadership position in India and Chevron’s world-class heritage, is set to deliver increased value to Indian consumers through an expanded offering of premium products.

“Our long-term cooperation with Chevron is anchored in HPCL’s expertise in production, distribution, and marketing of lubricants and greases. In today’s world, modern engines demand next level engine oil performance to unlock their full potential for motorists,” he said.

