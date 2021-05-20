Business

HPCL Q4 net profit surges to ₹3,018 crore

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd. (HPCL) reported its fourth quarter net profit surged to ₹3,018 crore compared with ₹27 crore in the year-earlier period. Gross sales for January-March ’21 was ₹84,905 crore compared with ₹71,268 crore in the same period last year.

“The enhanced profitability was a result of robust operational performance, improvement in refinery margins helped by inventory gains and favorable exchange rate variations,” HPCL said in a filing. For FY21, HPCL recorded a net profit of ₹10,664 crore compared with ₹2,637 crore for the previous year. Gross sales for FY21 were lower at ₹2,69,243 crore compared with ₹2,86,250 crore in the previous year.

