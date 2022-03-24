Business

HP unveils laser tank printer portfolio for SMBs

HP India on Thursday unveiled its ‘industry first’ laser jet tank printer portfolio that will enable high-quality, low-cost printing for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs), according the the company. The new line of printers, starting from ₹15,963 can print up to 5,000 pages, HP India said.


