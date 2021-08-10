HP unveils laptops for content creators

Technology major HP on Tuesday unveiled the Envy portfolio of laptops targeted at content creators, priced from ₹1,04,999. The company also announced an exclusive network — ‘HP Creators’ Garage’ — —to enable budding creators to learn from experts across India and to collaborate with other creators.

“The new portfolio, comprising Envy 14 and Envy 15 notebooks, fulfils the growing demand among creative professionals for devices that give them the freedom to create from anywhere, power their creativity with exceptional design, and offer a seamless experience as they shift between different modes of creative output,” HP India market Senior Director (Personal Systems) Vickram Bedi said.

The company said Creators’ Garage was a learning community that will contain more than 200 pieces of content to help creators upskill, host forums to share thoughts and ideas with other creators as well as organise regular events and challenges for creators to collaborate on.

Some renowned Indian creators who are a part of the community include Digital Creator Be YouNick, Author Alicia Souza, Youtuber Sejal Kumar and Graphic Designer Aniruddh Mehta.