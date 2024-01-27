HP to launch AI PCs in India by mid calendar 2024

January 27, 2024 09:45 pm | Updated 09:45 pm IST

U.S.- based Hewlett Packard (HP) makers of personal computers (PCs), printers and 3D printing solutions said it would launch its first artificial intelligence (AI) capable PC model globally by mid calendar 2024.

AI PCs would be game changers in the personal computing space, and HP is currently working closely with its silicon and software partners and other ecosystem players globally to redesign PC architecture for AI compatibility, the company said.

“In mid calendar 2024, we will launch our first AI-capable PCs that will enable users to run large language models (LLMs) locally, eliminating the need to upload private data to a cloud-based processor, minimising processing latency, and decreasing the cost of AI processing,” said Ipsita Dasgupta, MD and Senior VP, HP for India, Bangladesh, and Sri Lanka

Ms. Dasgupta claimed AI PCs would transform user experience by simplifying tasks and enhancing usability for various aspects of life and work. For instance, AI PCs will enable game developers automate tasks, designers iterate on sketches, data scientists benefit from faster data processing and overall these devices would help optimise workflows, improve productivity, and capabilities for a wide range of professionals.

She further said Generative AI was working in the background for some years now and with AI PC, “It will be truly like having a trusted personal companion who will carry out a lot of mundane tasks, that still require time and smartness to accomplish, and therefore the users of AI PC can focus on core activities and enhance their output with better efficiency and timing,”

Commenting on India’s PC market Ms. Dasgupta said, “After two years of strong growth in the pandemic years, we saw some softness in demand in 2023. However, it was high than 50% of pre-covid levels.”

On average PC makers, led by HP, Dell, Lenovo and Acer sell 16 to 20 million units a year in India. As per International Data Corporation, a US-based PC market tracker, India’s PC sales in third quarter CY 2023 was 4.5 million.

