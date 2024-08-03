HP says 50% PCs it sells in India will be AI PCs in 3 years

HP, the Palo Alto headquartered PC manufacturer, on Monday said AI PCs would account for half of its personal computer sales in India in the next three years.

“We are moving rapidly on the AI PC journey,” Vineet Gehani, Senior Director-Personal Systems, HP India, told The Hindu. ”We expect our AI PC share to be in the 8-10% range this year, 2024 being the adoption year. In next three years, our AI PC share will be 50% and this could reflect in overall industry trends as well,” he added.

Growth was returning to the market after the post-pandemic softness, with fresh adoptions coming from across segments, according to Mr. Gehani. The second half of this year (2024) was likely to see higher sales contributions from a seasonality (consumers buy more during festive seasons and the back to college period) perspective, he added.

In addition, enterprise users were getting into a refresh cycle with new adoptions; plus governments (States and the Centre) were warming up to the idea of adopting AI-driven computing systems, he observed.

“All these factors will provide more tail wind to the PC industry, especially with an AI PC revolution front-leading it. Overall, it is exciting times ahead for the Indian PC market,” said Mr. Gehani.

Commenting on the market response so far, he said, HP’s AI PCs had seen good acceptance as there had been a growing understanding of the relevance of AI PCs.

“Consumers want PCs with more computing power, more capabilities, machines that reduce the lag, run throughout the day in a single charge, and increase the efficiency of data management,” he added.

Mr. Gehani said AI PCs were also driving the value growth of the PC market as premiumisation was happening with users looking for better efficiency. “Value growth is also happening ahead of volume growth. It is tough to put any numbers in terms of value as of now but overall the ASP (average selling price) of the industry will certainly go up with AI PC penetration,” he added.