HP opens Chennai plant for desktops, workstations

HP has commissioned a new manufacturing plant at Flex Ltd.’s unit in Sriperumbudur, near Chennai, to serve its sales partners and customers better.
The plant will make desktops and workstations. HP chose Flex’s facility due to its proximity to seaports in Chennai and HP’s spare parts facility in Bengaluru which, in turn, would enable it to procure materials from other parts of India and from Asia more quickly and efficiently, it said.
“With the inauguration of this new facility, we aim to strengthen our commitment to India and support the growth of the local manufacturing ecosystem,” said Ketan Patel, MD, HP Greater India.
“HP, a long-standing partner in the India’s digital transformation journey, is committed to providing technology that can enable people and businesses of India to achieve their true potential,” he added.
Mr. Patel, who was recently appointed in the role, is responsible for the company’s business in India, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka.
He replaced Vinay Awasthi who is moving to a new role as head of print operations for supply chain.
