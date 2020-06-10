HP India sees surge in demand for PCs

Vickram Bedi

NEW DELHI

10 June 2020 23:32 IST

Work-, study-from-home boost sales

HP India is witnessing a strong demand in its PC business with more people working and studying from home as part of physical distancing measures due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a senior company official said.

“In the current environment especially, I think it’s clear to people and customers how critical and essential PCs have become to their life, whether they’re working from home, studying from home or even earning from home,” Vickram Bedi, senior director, personal systems at HP India Market, told The Hindu.

Asked about the demand during the pandemic, Mr. Bedi said initially, the company saw a big surge in demand from enterprises as they had to ensure continuity while moving systems from office to homes almost overnight. With consumers, the company is seeing “an equally resurgent and strong demand” as more buying options [shops and e-commerce] opened up.

He added that for HP India, the average selling price was becoming better than before as people were opting for the mid-to-high range devices.