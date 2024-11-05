HP Green R&D Centre ties up with EIL to commercialise its Hydrogen Technology

HP Green R&D Centre (HPGRDC), the research and development facility of Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL), announced a tie-up with Engineers India Ltd. (EIL) for the commercialisation of its indigenously developed Hydrogen Pressure Swing Adsorption (HP-PSA) Technology.

Under the agreement, HPCL will serve as the ‘Technology Licensor,’ while EIL will act as the exclusive ‘Technology & Engineering Partner’ for engineering, marketing, and commercialisation of the HP-PSA Technology in India.

The HP-PSA Technology, developed by HPGRDC, has demonstrated its capabilities through a commercial-scale greenfield 6-bed H2 PSA unit at Visakh Refinery, operating for over nine years, HPCL said in a statement.

“This breakthrough technology positions HPCL as India’s first and the world’s third Hydrogen PSA Technology Licensor,” the company said.

Vipul Kumar Maheshwari, Executive Director-R&D, HPCL said “This collaboration will contribute significantly to India’s technological self-reliance and reinforce our commitment to innovation and continual improvement.”

