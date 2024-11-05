ADVERTISEMENT

HP Green R&D Centre ties up with EIL to commercialise its Hydrogen Technology

Published - November 05, 2024 11:52 pm IST - MUMBAI

The Hindu Bureau

HP Green R&D Centre (HPGRDC), the research and development facility of Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL), announced a tie-up with Engineers India Ltd. (EIL) for the commercialisation of its indigenously developed Hydrogen Pressure Swing Adsorption (HP-PSA) Technology.

ADVERTISEMENT

Under the agreement, HPCL will serve as the ‘Technology Licensor,’ while EIL will act as the exclusive ‘Technology & Engineering Partner’ for engineering, marketing, and commercialisation of the HP-PSA Technology in India.

The HP-PSA Technology, developed by HPGRDC, has demonstrated its capabilities through a commercial-scale greenfield 6-bed H2 PSA unit at Visakh Refinery, operating for over nine years, HPCL said in a statement. 

“This breakthrough technology positions HPCL as India’s first and the world’s third Hydrogen PSA Technology Licensor,” the company said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Vipul Kumar Maheshwari, Executive Director-R&D, HPCL said “This collaboration will contribute significantly to India’s technological self-reliance and reinforce our commitment to innovation and continual improvement.”

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US