HP appoints Ipsita Dasgupta as SVP, MD India

October 20, 2023 11:42 pm | Updated 11:56 pm IST - Bengaluru

HP announced the appointment of Ipsita Dasgupta as the Senior Vice President & Managing Director of its India market, Palo Alto-based tech firm said on October 20.

Ms. Dasgupta will be responsible for leading all aspects of HP’s strategy and P&L (profit and loss) in India, Bangladesh, and Sri Lanka. She is scheduled to join HP on October 30 and will report to David McQuarrie, HP Chief Commercial Officer.

“Ms. Dasgupta joins HP from Apple where she most recently served as Senior Director of Marketing for Apple Services based at Apple headquarters leading Global Synergy Marketing, External Partnership Marketing, Consumer Insights, and Market and Competitive Intelligence for Apple’s subscription services,” as per a release from HP.

“India is a key growth area for HP, and I’m thrilled to welcome Ipsita to continue driving our traction and momentum in this dynamic market,” said Mr. McQuarrie.

Ms. Dasgupta said, “India is on a phenomenal journey of growth and the opportunity to lead HP’s business here, amidst the country’s digital transformation journey is very exciting.”

Prior to Apple, she held a variety of executive positions including President of Corporate Strategy and Incubated Business at Star India, A Walt Disney Company; and Chief Commercial Officer for South Asia and Greater China at General Electric Company.