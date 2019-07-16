Business

Data: How profitable is agriculture?

Agricultural workers transplanting paddy at a field in Nunna village near Vijayawada.

Agricultural workers transplanting paddy at a field in Nunna village near Vijayawada.   | Photo Credit: V. RAJU

The Minimum Support Prices (MSPs) of all major crops for the Kharif season FY2020 have been set at 50% above the cost of production, according to an answer given in Parliament by the Agriculture Ministry. MSPs have been steadily rising, but there seems to be a variation in what is considered production cost.

In the past two years, MSPs for all the major Kharif crops have increased to 50% above the cost of production. Here is a look at the rising MSPs of two major crops, paddy and groundnut.

bottomLeftOrigin="true" x="-108.234" y="-842.89" height="856.435" width="1297.592" />image/svg+xmlReturn on cost (right axis) Cost of production (Rs. /quintal) MSP( Rs./quintal) 2000 1500 1000 500 0 60 40 20 0 2017 2018 2019 2020 Paddy in % 6000 4000 2000 0 50 40 30 20 10 0 2017 2018 2019 2020 Groundnut in %
 

However, the cost of production depends on the calculation method used. The Centre’s own Commission for Agricultural Costs and Prices gives two variants. If the more comprehensive cost ‘C2’ is considered, then MSPs are not 50% above the production cost.

WHAT THE TERMS MEAN

A2 = actual expenses on seeds, fertilisers, irrigation

FL= Unpaid Family Labour

C2 = A2 + FL+ rentals or interest foregone on owned land and fixed capital assets

The Centre has considered MSP to be (A2+FL)+50%. When the more comprehensive cost ‘C2’ is considered, the difference between MSP and cost of production drops by a large margin and in the case of soyabean, the difference is a mere 8.4%.

preserveAspectRatio="xMinyMin" image/svg+xmlPaddyGroundnutSoyabeanMaizeCotton 20001000300040005000 17%50% 8.4%50% 12.1%50.3% 12.3%50.1% 12.1%50.2% Govt. cost estimate Cost/price in Rs. per quintal % difference between cost and MSP C2 MSP

Comments
