How book-built IPOs work

As LIC prepares for its Initial Public Offer (IPO), many investors who are completely new to the market are looking to apply in it. Here’s what you need to know about how such offers work, in order to put in a successful bid.

Type of offer

When companies that have been promoter-controlled decide to tap public markets, they first decide on the kind of offer they’d like to make. Companies that need money for expansion make a fresh issue of shares. Those like LIC, where the promoter is looking to sell their shares to the public, make offers for sale (or OFS). SEBI regulations also allow companies to launch either a fixed price IPO (subject to some conditions) or a book-built IPO.

Fixed price IPOs are straight-forward with the company selling shares at a price it decides. Book-built offers present a ‘price band’ to investors and conduct an auction to ‘discover’ the final price for their shares. LIC’s IPO is an offer for sale by the Government of India which is taking the book-built route.

The groundwork

When companies go public, SEBI regulations require them to share voluminous information with their new investors on their history, operations, financials, management and the risk factors that the encounter in their business. This information is packed into the company’s prospectus which is first shared with SEBI for comments. Companies making book-built IPOs file a Draft Red Herring Prospectus or DRHP (so called because it has all details except the pricing of the shares), which is available on SEBI’s website until it is approved.

As DRHPs tend to be voluminous, it pays to read them in the draft stage itself on SEBI’s website to acquaint yourself with the business. Once it is approved, you can find it on the website of the company and the lead managers to the issue. Prior to the offer, companies may also hold conference calls with analysts and media. You can tune in to these to get clarifications on the grey areas or risk factors to the business.

As the offer is being readied, companies undertake roadshows with global and local institutional investors to gauge their appetite and the prices at which they’re likely to subscribe to the offer.

The quota system

In the Indian context, retail investors often burn their fingers bidding in exorbitantly priced IPOs from doubtful issuers. To ensure they have a better experience, SEBI rules require all companies making IPOs to carve out substantial portions of their shares for institutional investors such as pension funds, insurance companies, mutual funds, foreign portfolio investors and so on. These investors are described as QIBs (Qualified Institutional Bidders). The biggest chunk of shares sold in any book-built IPO are reserved for QIBs, followed by retail investors and NIIs. Retail investors are individuals bidding for shares valued at up to ₹2 lakh per application. Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs) are individuals bidding more than ₹2 lakh per application.

In profitable companies that meet certain criteria, 50% of the shares being sold are reserved for QIBs, 35% for retail investors and 15% for NIIs. In non-profitable companies, the QIB quota is set higher at 75%, with 15% for NIIs and 10% for retail folk. The quota system is meant to ensure that if an IPO fails to get sufficient bids from the big guys, it fails to go through. Retail investors can also take their cues on the price at which QIBs bid to gauge appetite for the offer. Besides these categories, SEBI also allows IPO-bound companies to allot shares to QIBs who sign up to be ‘anchor investors’ before the book-building process starts. In theory, the enthusiasm that QIBs and anchor investors show for an IPO is supposed to help retail investors gauge if an IPO is worth it. But in reality, institutional investors too can get carried away by euphoric markets and the prospect of quick gains on an IPO, so QIB or anchor subscriptions may not be good gauges of a company’s quality.

How auction works

The price at which you receive allotments in a book-built offer is decided by an auction process. Based on its roadshows, the IPO-bound company sets a price band for the issue, which sets the lower and upper limits for the price at which it is willing to accept bids. The price band is announced at least five days prior to the offer opening. Companies usually set a lot size to apply in IPOs, which may consist of a minimum number of shares.

Book-built offers are typically open for five days and conducted electronically. Once the offer opens, different categories of investors bid for the number of shares they’d like to buy and the price (within the band) at which they’d like to take up shares. Book-built offers in India use the Dutch auction method to arrive at the final price. That is, the offer gets priced at the highest level at which all the shares can be sold. This price is called the ‘cutoff’ price. While QIBs and NIIs are required to bid within the price band, you as a retail investor can simply choose to bid at the ‘cutoff price’ finally decided by the auction. Once the auction window closes, all investors who bid at prices equal to or higher than the cutoff price are eligible for allotments.

Allotment scramble

When IPOs are much in demand during bull markets, bidding alone may not guarantee you allotment. Whether you actually receive shares will depend on the extent to which the retail quota in the IPO is over-subscribed.

To ensure that retail investors don’t get turned away too often in IPOs, SEBI rules require companies to allot at least one lot of shares to every retail bidder. But such allotments are only possible when IPOs have retail quotas that are not fully subscribed or feature a small over-subscription.

In heavily over-subscribed IPOs, issuers find that there are not enough shares to allot even one lot to all their retail applicants. In such cases, they choose the folk who will get one lot through a draw of lots. When this happens, you may not get any shares at all or may get only one lot allotted to you, despite a large application size. To beat this, some investors put in multiple applications using demat accounts of family members. But luck still plays a big role in deciding whether or not you get to participate in fancied IPOs.