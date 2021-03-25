Housing unit sales increase 27%: Anarock

The housing sector in the top seven cities recovered post-COVID-19, with unit sales increasing 27% in the January to March quarter than the same period last year, according to data collected by Anarock.

According to the data, 58,290 housing units were sold in the top seven cities in Q1 of 2021, compared with 45,200 units in Q1 2020, effectively breaching pre-COVID-19 levels.

Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) and Pune together accounted for 53% of housing sales in the quarter. With approximately 8,670 units sold, Bengaluru was the only city not to record a major yearly change in total sales during the quarter.