Honorary D.Litt for Ratan Tata
Maharashtra’s second State Cluster University, HSNC University, Mumbai, on Saturday conferred Honorary D.Litt. to noted industrialist and philanthropist Ratan Tata at a special convocation ceremony held at Durbar Hall, Raj Bhavan . The Governor of Maharashtra and Chancellor of the University Bhagat Singh Koshyari awarded the degree to Mr. Tata.
“The university believes that Ratan Tata reflects the philosophy of development, education and upliftment of all, which also resonates with the vision of HSNC University, Mumbai. Thus as a mark of appreciation towards his unparalleled contribution for the society, the university conferred him with its first-ever Honorary degree,” it said in a statement.
In his acceptance speech, Mr. Tata said, “I am humbled to receive such an honour. This university has been constituted with a view of creating young people with capability to lead our country in the coming future, with honesty, purpose, responsibility. I am grateful to receive the honorary degree from the university, it means so much to me”.
