Honor to launch smart TVs, laptops in India

Smartphone maker Honor — a sub-brand of Chinese firm Huawei — is looking at expanding its product portfolio in the Indian market with plans to launch smart TVs and laptops by March this year.

“We plan to introduce smart TVs which will be based on our own Harmony OS, as well as laptops. These should be available by the end of the first quarter or the beginning of next quarter [of 2020],” Honor India president Charles Peng said.

Honor, which on Tuesday launched its 9X smartphone along with wearables — MagicWatch 2 and Band 5i in India — sees the country as a key market for the company.

“Indian smartphone market will continue to grow... We will bring more and more phones across price points for consumers here. These will have some features designed specifically for users in India,” Mr. Peng said, adding that the company will also bring in IoT products to India. He said that the company is also talking to contract manufacturers in the country for local production of smart TVs.

The Honor 9x, the first phone from the company’s stable to come with a pop-up selfie camera, is priced ₹13,999 onwards. Other features include a 6.59-inch display, 4GB/6GB RAM, triple rear camera set-up (48MP+8MP+2MP), 16MP AI pop-up front camera and 4,000 mAh battery. While Honor MagicWatch 2 wll be priced ₹12,999 onwards, the Band 5i will be available for ₹1,999.

Additionally, Honor Sport Pro and Sport Bluetooth Earphones will be brought to the Indian market soon at ₹3,999 and ₹1,999, respectively, the company said.