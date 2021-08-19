Honeywell to develop new tech for light drones

Honeywell said it was developing a new technology suite for light drones that would allow them three times longer flight capacity with minimum human intervention.

Compared with traditional drones using batteries and line-of-sight radio links, drones equipped with Honeywell’s Beyond Visual Line of Sight (BVLOS) technologies would fly farther, carry more weight, avoid hazards up to three kilometres away and stream video of their progress anywhere in the world, claimed the company in a statement..

“Applications of BVLOS include last-mile package delivery, military intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, pipeline and power line inspection, search and rescue, or use by first responders,” said the company.