Business

Honeywell to develop new tech for light drones

Honeywell said it was developing a new technology suite for light drones that would allow them three times longer flight capacity with minimum human intervention.

Compared with traditional drones using batteries and line-of-sight radio links, drones equipped with Honeywell’s Beyond Visual Line of Sight (BVLOS) technologies would fly farther, carry more weight, avoid hazards up to three kilometres away and stream video of their progress anywhere in the world, claimed the company in a statement..

“Applications of BVLOS include last-mile package delivery, military intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, pipeline and power line inspection, search and rescue, or use by first responders,” said the company.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 19, 2021 10:42:42 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/business/honeywell-to-develop-new-tech-for-light-drones/article36006371.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY