Honeywell Aerospace Tech selects Cyient DLM for work on Micro VCS aircraft cooling technology 

Design-led manufacturing solutions provider Cyient DLM has been selected by Honeywell Aerospace Technologies for work on micro vapour cycle system (Micro VCS) for aircraft cooling.

ADVERTISEMENT

Micro VCS is poised to redefine cabin temperature control. Crafted while prioritising sustainability and efficiency, it represents a leap forward in shaping the future of aircraft, Cyient said on its partnership with Honeywell Aerospace Technologies.

It is first-of-its-kind micro vapour cycle system and up to 35% lighter and 20% more efficient than systems with comparable cooling capacity, it said in a release announcing the signing of 16-year programme forecast to develop liquid cooling loops that will be used in select applications of Micro VCS.

Setting the backdrop for the deal is the growing interest globally in vertical take-off and landing (VTOL) aircraft, for multiple transport solutions, and in which Micro VCS is expected to play a major role.

“Honoured to have been selected by Honeywell Aerospace Technologies to work with them on Micro VCS. This strategic collaboration brings to market [our] collective strengths in aviation technology to drive forward the development of Micro VCS,” Cyient DLM CEO Anthony Montalbano said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.