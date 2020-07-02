Honda unveils WRV at ₹8,49,900

NEW DELHI

02 July 2020 22:51 IST

Honda Cars on Thursday launched the New Honda WR-V with BS-6 compliant petrol and diesel engines priced in the range of ₹8,49,900 and ₹10,99,900 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

Gaku Nakanishi, president & CEO, Honda Cars India Ltd., said, “Honda WR-V, the premium Sporty Lifestyle Vehicle...has been very well accepted by almost 1 lakh customers in India. We are extremely delighted to introduce the New WR-V with bolder new looks and feature enrichments. We are confident that the renewed WR-V line-up will be appreciated by our customers.” The New Honda WR-V will come in two variants for both petrol and diesel options, and will be available in six colours.

