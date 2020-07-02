Business

Honda unveils WRV at ₹8,49,900

Honda Cars on Thursday launched the New Honda WR-V with BS-6 compliant petrol and diesel engines priced in the range of ₹8,49,900 and ₹10,99,900 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

Gaku Nakanishi, president & CEO, Honda Cars India Ltd., said, “Honda WR-V, the premium Sporty Lifestyle Vehicle...has been very well accepted by almost 1 lakh customers in India. We are extremely delighted to introduce the New WR-V with bolder new looks and feature enrichments. We are confident that the renewed WR-V line-up will be appreciated by our customers.” The New Honda WR-V will come in two variants for both petrol and diesel options, and will be available in six colours.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 2, 2020 10:52:03 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/business/honda-unveils-wrv-at-849900/article31973894.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY