Business

Honda unveils mid-size bike at ₹1.9 lakh

Special Correspondent NEW DELHI 30 September 2020 22:46 IST
Updated: 30 September 2020 22:46 IST

H’ness CB350 to vie with Royal Enfield

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter (HMSI) on Wednesday forayed into the mid-size motorcycle segment with the global unveiling of ‘H’ness CB350’ starting from ₹1.9 lakh (ex-showroom).

“This is a completely new product from Honda’s globally-renowned CB range and would be priced around ₹1.9 lakh,” HMSI managing director, president & CEO Atsushi Ogata said. With the new model, the company will be competing primarily with the Royal Enfield, which sells models in the mid-size bike segment. The bike, which comes with a BS-VI compliant petrol engine, will be sold through the company’s ‘Big Wing’ sales network and will be available in two variants —Deluxe and Deluxe Pro.

Advertising
Advertising
Comments
More In Business
Read more...