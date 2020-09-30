Honda unveils mid-size bike at ₹1.9 lakh

NEW DELHI

30 September 2020 22:46 IST

H’ness CB350 to vie with Royal Enfield

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter (HMSI) on Wednesday forayed into the mid-size motorcycle segment with the global unveiling of ‘H’ness CB350’ starting from ₹1.9 lakh (ex-showroom).

“This is a completely new product from Honda’s globally-renowned CB range and would be priced around ₹1.9 lakh,” HMSI managing director, president & CEO Atsushi Ogata said. With the new model, the company will be competing primarily with the Royal Enfield, which sells models in the mid-size bike segment. The bike, which comes with a BS-VI compliant petrol engine, will be sold through the company’s ‘Big Wing’ sales network and will be available in two variants —Deluxe and Deluxe Pro.

