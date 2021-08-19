Honda unveils all-new CB200X bike in India

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) on Thursday introduced the all-new CB200X in India, priced at ₹1,44,500 (ex-showroom Gurugram).

The motorcycle would be available in three colours — Pearl Nightstar Black, Matte Selene Silver Metallic and Sports Red.

“It is my great pleasure to introduce a new motorcycle, inspired by Honda’s legendary CB legacy,” said Atsushi Ogata, MD, president and CEO, HMSI.

CB200X gives today’s youngsters a riding experience that pushes them to explore more. It offers a perfect riding companion for their daily city rides and short weekend getaways beyond the cityscapes,” Atsushi Ogata, MD, President & CEO, HMSI.

Speaking at the sidelines of the launch, Mr. Ogata said, “We may have some effect due to the semiconductor shortage on some specific models. The festival season is the most important period and we are trying to communicate to some specific suppliers to avoid a negative impact on sales. We are also trying to communicate with our customers waiting for our product to avoid any negative impact.”

In line with its rivals, HMSI too has increased the prices of its models due to the sustained increase in raw material costs like steel and precious metals. The company, however, is trying to reduce the cost burden to be passed on to the consumer which otherwise would hurt demand.

He added that the company is also trying to reduce the additional price burden on the customer as much as possible via their own efforts as well as by talking to suppliers amid high raw materials costs.