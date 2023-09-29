Honda opens bookings for Gold Wing Tour motorcycle priced at ₹39.20 lakh

September 29, 2023 08:50 pm | Updated 08:53 pm IST - MUMBAI

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) has commenced bookings for Gold Wing Tour, the firm’s flagship motorcycle priced at ₹39.20 lakh (ex-showroom, Gurugram).

“For nearly five decades, Honda’s legendary flagship touring machine has set benchmarks in long-distance luxury cruising all over the world,” the company said in a statement. “The new Honda Gold Wing Tour will make its way to India through the CBU (completely built-up) route from Japan and will be exclusively sold via the premium BigWing Top Line dealerships.”

Tsutsumu Otani, Managing Director, President & CEO, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India, said, “Over the years, the Honda Gold Wing has redefined the concept of luxury touring on two-wheels with its hi-tech features and ultra-comfortable riding experience. HMSI is certain that the new Gold Wing Tour will excite the travel enthusiasts and raise the level of their touring experience by several notches.”

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.