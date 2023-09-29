ADVERTISEMENT

Honda opens bookings for Gold Wing Tour motorcycle priced at ₹39.20 lakh

September 29, 2023 08:50 pm | Updated 08:53 pm IST - MUMBAI

The Hindu Bureau

Gold Wing Tour | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) has commenced bookings for Gold Wing Tour, the firm’s flagship motorcycle  priced at ₹39.20 lakh (ex-showroom, Gurugram). 

“For nearly five decades, Honda’s legendary flagship touring machine has set benchmarks in long-distance luxury cruising all over the world,” the company said in a statement. “The new Honda Gold Wing Tour will make its way to India through the CBU (completely built-up) route from Japan and will be exclusively sold via the premium BigWing Top Line dealerships.”

Tsutsumu Otani, Managing Director, President & CEO, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India, said“Over the years, the Honda Gold Wing has redefined the concept of luxury touring on two-wheels with its hi-tech features and ultra-comfortable riding experience. HMSI is certain that the new Gold Wing Tour will excite the travel enthusiasts and raise the level of their touring experience by several notches.”

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US