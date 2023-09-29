Honda opens bookings for Gold Wing Tour motorcycle priced at ₹39.20 lakh

September 29, 2023 08:50 pm | Updated 08:53 pm IST - MUMBAI

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) has commenced bookings for Gold Wing Tour, the firm’s flagship motorcycle priced at ₹39.20 lakh (ex-showroom, Gurugram).

“For nearly five decades, Honda’s legendary flagship touring machine has set benchmarks in long-distance luxury cruising all over the world,” the company said in a statement. “The new Honda Gold Wing Tour will make its way to India through the CBU (completely built-up) route from Japan and will be exclusively sold via the premium BigWing Top Line dealerships.”

Tsutsumu Otani, Managing Director, President & CEO, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India, said, “Over the years, the Honda Gold Wing has redefined the concept of luxury touring on two-wheels with its hi-tech features and ultra-comfortable riding experience. HMSI is certain that the new Gold Wing Tour will excite the travel enthusiasts and raise the level of their touring experience by several notches.”