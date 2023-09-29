HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Honda opens bookings for Gold Wing Tour motorcycle priced at ₹39.20 lakh

September 29, 2023 08:50 pm | Updated 08:53 pm IST - MUMBAI

The Hindu Bureau
Gold Wing Tour

Gold Wing Tour | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) has commenced bookings for Gold Wing Tour, the firm’s flagship motorcycle  priced at ₹39.20 lakh (ex-showroom, Gurugram). 

“For nearly five decades, Honda’s legendary flagship touring machine has set benchmarks in long-distance luxury cruising all over the world,” the company said in a statement. “The new Honda Gold Wing Tour will make its way to India through the CBU (completely built-up) route from Japan and will be exclusively sold via the premium BigWing Top Line dealerships.”

Tsutsumu Otani, Managing Director, President & CEO, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India, said“Over the years, the Honda Gold Wing has redefined the concept of luxury touring on two-wheels with its hi-tech features and ultra-comfortable riding experience. HMSI is certain that the new Gold Wing Tour will excite the travel enthusiasts and raise the level of their touring experience by several notches.”

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.