July 03, 2023 08:02 pm | Updated 08:02 pm IST - MUMBAI

Honda Cars India Ltd. (HCIL) said it has commenced the pre–introduction bookings for mid-size SUV Honda Elevate. India will be the first market to experience Elevate during the festive season this year, the Japanese automaker said.

Yuichi Murata, Director, Marketing and Sales, Honda Cars India Ltd said, “The Honda Elevate has received tremendous response since its World Premiere in June 2023. This model will go on sale in September 2023.”

