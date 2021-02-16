Honda Motorcycles unveils new bike at ₹1.96 lakh

NEW DELHI

16 February 2021

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) on Tuesday said it will be introducing its mid-sized motorcycle, CB350RS, in India next month at a price tag of ₹1.96 lakh (ex-showroom pan India).

The model, which premiered globally on Tuesday, is the second motorcycle under the ‘CB’ portfolio that is ‘Made in India for the World.’ “Last year, Indian riders got a chance to experience ‘made in India’ CB brand and elevate their pride of fun riding. Today, we are excited to add another chapter to the CB series.” HMSI MD, president and CEO Atsushi Ogata said during a virtual conference.

The CB350RS would be available across the ‘Big Wing’ network, the company’s retail outlet for premium bikes, from March although bookings for the bike open from Tuesday. Mr. Ogata said with the H’ness CB350 already crossing sales of 10,000 units, the company was bullish on the mid-sized motorcycle segment in India.

“Honda is a newcomer in this segment in India but we see a lot of potential for it, not just in cities but in rural markets as well with a lot of young people interested in the segment,” he said.

Asked about the outlook for 2021, Mr. Ogata said while the year has just started, so far the results are better than last year but the demand needs to be watched carefully. “We should be more optimistic...but we shall not be too much optimistic,” he said.

Talking about the ‘Big Wing’ network, HMSI director sales and marketing Yadvinder Singh Guleria said the company was on track to reach over 50 outlets by the end of March.

The CB350RS is powered by an advanced 4-stroke 350cc engine which produces a maximum power of 15.5 kW@5500 rpm. It is equipped with assist and slipper clutch that makes gear shifts smoother that ensures less fatigue and more comfort during a ride that involves frequent gear shifting.