BusinessNEW DELHI 27 August 2020 22:41 IST
Honda Motorcycles and Scooter India story
Updated: 27 August 2020 22:41 IST
Honda unveils bike in 180-200 cc segment
Honda Motorcycles and Scooter India (HMSI) on Thursday announced entry into the 180 cc-200 cc motorcycle segment with the unveiling of Hornet 2.0, priced at ₹1.26 lakh (ex-showroom Gurgaon). “It is the beginning of Honda’s new era of portfolio expansion catering to a wide range of customers in India,” the company’s MD, president and CEO Atsushi Ogata said.
