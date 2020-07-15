Honda looks to bolster used-car programme amid pandemic

NEW DELHI

15 July 2020 22:50 IST

Expects domestic demand to revive in January-March 2021

Honda Cars India, the India unit of Japan’s Honda Motor Company, expects domestic demand to revive from the January-March 2021 quarter.

The company is also looking at strengthening its used car programme to cater to the demand for more affordable cars from first-time buyers looking to avoid public transportation amid COVID-19.

“March, April and May was a very tough situation because of the lockdown and we could not sell vehicles. However, with unlockdown we have started production and sales. It is very tough to make a forecast… as per the current market situation we may suffer de-growth over last year,” Gaku Nakanishi, president and chief executive officer, Honda Cars India, told The Hindu. “Starting in the new year, January-March, we hope to sell almost the same level as in the corresponding period,” he added.

Advertising

Advertising

“At present, if a customer’s budget is around ₹5 lakh, our only offering is Amaze. But we are working to strengthen the ‘Honda Certified Used Car’ programme. If the customer has a lower budget, they can look at used Honda-certified cars, they can find a used Civic, used City in their budget. We are working on that,” Mr. Nakanishi said.