Honda looks to bolster used-car programme amid pandemic

Honda Cars India, the India unit of Japan’s Honda Motor Company, expects domestic demand to revive from the January-March 2021 quarter.
The company is also looking at strengthening its used car programme to cater to the demand for more affordable cars from first-time buyers looking to avoid public transportation amid COVID-19.
“March, April and May was a very tough situation because of the lockdown and we could not sell vehicles. However, with unlockdown we have started production and sales. It is very tough to make a forecast… as per the current market situation we may suffer de-growth over last year,” Gaku Nakanishi, president and chief executive officer, Honda Cars India, told The Hindu. “Starting in the new year, January-March, we hope to sell almost the same level as in the corresponding period,” he added.
“At present, if a customer’s budget is around ₹5 lakh, our only offering is Amaze. But we are working to strengthen the ‘Honda Certified Used Car’ programme. If the customer has a lower budget, they can look at used Honda-certified cars, they can find a used Civic, used City in their budget. We are working on that,” Mr. Nakanishi said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath