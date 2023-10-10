ADVERTISEMENT

Honda introduces CB350, CB350RS motorcycles in India

October 10, 2023 09:51 pm | Updated 09:51 pm IST - MUMBAI

The Hindu Bureau

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) has introduced new versions of H’ness CB350 & CB350RS named Legacy Edition and New Hue Edition respectively priced starting ₹ 2,16,356 (ex-showroom, Delhi). 

Booking can be made at the nearest BigWing dealerships and deliveries are expected commence soon across the country.

Tsutsumu Otani, Managing Director, President & CEO, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter Indiasaid, “Ever since their market debut, Honda’s middle-weight 350cc retro motorcycles have pleased the Indian customers with their modern classic charm and spirited performance. We are confident that the launch of these specially curated motorcycles will further amplify their appeal among the buyers.”

Yogesh Mathur, Director, Sales and Marketing, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India, said, “These new motorcycles will aspire young riders to venture into the ‘CB’ world of refined performance, superior technology and unrivalled reliability.” 

