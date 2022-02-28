Honda, HPCL partner for setting up battery-swapping stations

Honda Power Pack Energy India, a subsidiary of Honda Motor Co., and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL), on Monday announced the signing of a memorandum of understanding and a commercial agreement to collaborate in the field of e-mobility and provide battery-sharing services at HPCL’s retail outlets in major cities across the country.

“This marks the global debut of Honda’s battery sharing service…the service will enable rickshaw drivers to stop by at the nearest battery-swapping stations being set up across the selected cities and swap discharged batteries with fully charged ones,” the companies said in a statement.

Honda plans to start its Battery as a Service (BaaS) business on a commercial basis from Bengaluru in the first half of 2022, and will expand to other major cities in a phased manner. Initially, the focus will be on the three-wheeler segment, followed by two-wheelers.