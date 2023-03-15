Honda forays into mass market 100 cc segment with Shine 100

March 15, 2023 07:39 pm | Updated 07:39 pm IST - MUMBAI

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) has forayed into the mass motorcycle 100 cc segment with the introduction of Shine 100 in India at price starting ₹64,900 (ex-showroom, Maharashtra). The fuel-efficient commuter motorcycle comes with a special 6-year warranty package, the company said.

Atsushi Ogata, MD, President & CEO, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India said, “Shine 100 is Honda’s next big leap to make mobility more accessible and affordable for people across India. We are proud to present a robust, reliable, and fuel-efficient motorcycle for customers in the basic commuter category.”

Yogesh Mathur, Operating Officer, Sales & Marketing, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India said, “Shine 100 is Honda’s promise for every Indian commuter to surpass their expectations by offering unmatched value. With its reliable performance, comfortable ride, and affordable price we aim to empower people with the freedom to move forward.”

While the company has strong presence in the 125 cc and 110 cc segment, it was absent in the mass market 100 cc segment which constitutes 28% of the overall motorcycle market in India. Now, with the 100 cc bile in its portfolio, HMSI wants to catch up with competitors in the northern and central Indian markets.